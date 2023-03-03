Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.00. 9,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

