FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.29) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.67). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCYC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.85 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 253,846 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 170,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

