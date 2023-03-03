FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,991 shares of company stock worth $500,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company's stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

