FY2023 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Decreased by Analyst

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

