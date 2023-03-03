FY2023 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Decreased by Analyst

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT Announces Dividend
Artis REIT Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
Featured Stories
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.