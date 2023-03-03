FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
