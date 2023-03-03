FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWHGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ascend Wellness Stock Performance

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

