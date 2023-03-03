FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.