FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Lowered by Analyst

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEC. Citigroup increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
