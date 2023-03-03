FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,337,000 after buying an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 509.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,038 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

