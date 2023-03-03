FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Featured Stories
