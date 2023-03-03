FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Corp. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

