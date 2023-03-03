G999 Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $6,177.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00073864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024714 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003578 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

