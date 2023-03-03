Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.