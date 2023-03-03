Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 386.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,561. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

