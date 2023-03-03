Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 386.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,561. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.