Galxe (GAL) Tops One Day Volume of $16.64 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $95.96 million and $16.64 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00007888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

