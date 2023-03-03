Gaotu Techedu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 12,555 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 6,562 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:GOTU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.52 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.