Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

GRMN traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

