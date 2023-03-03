GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.66

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $9.24. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 417,070 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.41.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 30.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $314,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

