Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE GEL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 44,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,826. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -394.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.44.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 665,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1,168.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 465,216 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

