George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE:WN opened at C$172.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$170.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$138.77 and a 1-year high of C$181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

