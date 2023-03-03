George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$192.00 Price Target at Desjardins

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday.

George Weston Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WNGRF remained flat at $128.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. George Weston has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

