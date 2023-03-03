George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at TD Securities

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins downgraded George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

George Weston Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $128.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40. George Weston has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.55.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

