George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

Shares of WN stock traded down C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$160.90. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$138.77 and a 12-month high of C$181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.83%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

