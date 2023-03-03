GH Research’s (GHRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.92 million, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. GH Research has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 28.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

