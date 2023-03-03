GH Research’s (GHRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.
GH Research Stock Performance
Shares of GHRS stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.92 million, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. GH Research has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.32.
Institutional Trading of GH Research
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.