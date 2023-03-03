GICTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $92.87 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 1% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.87 million and $29,082.14 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95422084 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,812.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

