Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

