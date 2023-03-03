Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $120.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $110.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 251.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 39,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $3,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

