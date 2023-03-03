Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

