GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 3,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 160,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.