Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.99 and last traded at $75.91. Approximately 3,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVIP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period.

