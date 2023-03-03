Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $11.29 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

