Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.30. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.