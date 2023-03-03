Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.53. 671,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 933,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
