Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.53. 671,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 933,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Grifols by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 61,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grifols by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 379,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

