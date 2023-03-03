Grin (GRIN) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $752,687.42 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00398216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00088794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00652720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00560174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00173541 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

