Grin Price Reaches $0.0621 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $794,920.92 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,336.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00402610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00651437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00561245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00173900 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.