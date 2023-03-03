Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.9 %

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.54. 435,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 512,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.