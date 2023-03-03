Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on GO. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.9 %
Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.54. 435,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet
Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,563,000 after acquiring an additional 512,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.