Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.82

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 14634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.3296 per share. This represents a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

