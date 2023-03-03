Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Update

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.38. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $36.96.
About Grupo Simec
