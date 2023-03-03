Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,540,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,232,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

