Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Gossamer Bio Stock Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.