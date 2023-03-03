Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.16. 259,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.