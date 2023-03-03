Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 35,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,562. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

