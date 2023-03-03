Guild of Guardians Hits 24 Hour Volume of $628,599.84 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $628,599.84 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

