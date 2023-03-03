GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,629.17

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $34.31 million and $3,629.17 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007011 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

