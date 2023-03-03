GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.33 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $2,569.62 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004863 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.