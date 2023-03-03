GYEN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.66 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $39.66 million and $204,198.96 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

