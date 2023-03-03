Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Declares GBX 2.40 Dividend

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Haleon Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 313.60 ($3.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 323.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.92. The company has a market capitalization of £28.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,090.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 337.95 ($4.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HLN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.54) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($3.80).

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

