Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($196.81) to €197.00 ($209.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($214.36) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($202.13) to €210.00 ($223.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($185.11) to €184.00 ($195.74) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

