Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Happiness Development Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Happiness Development Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Happiness Development Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.