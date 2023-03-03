Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading Up 7.9%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 6,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBRIY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.79) to GBX 320 ($3.86) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 675 ($8.15) to GBX 585 ($7.06) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico.

