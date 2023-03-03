Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

