Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. CLSA’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of Harvey Norman stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail, franchise, property, and digital enterprise business. It operates business through the following segments: Franchising Operations; Retail-New Zealand; Retail-Singapore and Malaysia; Retail-Slovenia and Croatia; Retail-Ireland and Northern Ireland; Other Non-Franchised Retail; Retail Property; Retail Property Under Construction; Property Developments for Resale; Equity Investments; and Other.

