Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. CLSA’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
Shares of Harvey Norman stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvey Norman (HNORF)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.