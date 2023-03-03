Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,004 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 422,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,747. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

